June 20 IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD APPROVED TO ACCEPT THE BINDING OFFER FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUND PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR ITS TRAINING AND EVENTS AREA

* PALAMON'S OFFER IS BASED ON AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF THE AREA OF EUR 80 MLN

* EXPECTS TO SIGN THE FINAL CONTRACTS BY THE END OF JULY

Source text: reut.rs/2rRefce

