June 22 TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS:

* HAS SOLD ITS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 114.5 MILLION LIRA AS OF MAY 17, 2017 TO SÜMER VARLIK YÖNETIM FOR 10.6 MILLION LIRA

* NPL IS ARISING FROM CREDIT CARDS, GENERAL PURPOSE LOANS, OVERDRAFT LOANS AND EXPENSES

* SELLS ANOTHER NPL OF 110.0 MLN LIRA AS OF MAY 22, TO DESTEK VARLIK YÖNETIM FOR 3.4 MILLION LIRA

* THE SECOND NPL IS ARISING FROM COMMERCIAL LOANS, CREDIT CARDS, CHEQUE ACCOUNTS, INSURANCE RECEIVABLES, OVERDRAFT LOANS AND EXPENSES

