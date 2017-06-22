(Adds pricing commentary, context)
By Robert Hogg
LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Belarus has opened
books on a US dollar dual-tranche offering, according to a lead.
The sovereign is marketing benchmark notes due February 2023
at a yield of low to mid 7%, and benchmark notes due June 2027
at a yield of high 7% to 8%.
Investors have been divided in the run up to the bond
hitting the screens over fair value, although many thought it
should come wide of Ukraine.
But the yield that Belarus has begun marketing its bonds
suggests that it is seeking to price inside Ukraine.
"Looks tight versus Ukraine," said a banker away.
Ukraine's September 2027s, for example, are bid at 97.024 to
yield 8.184%, according to Tradeweb.
Belarus last issued a bond in 2011. It has since tried to
return a number of times but without success, partly because
many banks said they would not touch a deal.
The country is one of the more controversial issuers that
could try to access the markets. Its outspoken president,
Alexander Lukashenko, is on a list of 16 people and nine
entities in the country that are subject to US sanctions.
However, the sovereign is free to issue international debt
as the West tries to re-engage with Belarus.
In April, the US extended economic sanctions relief for
Belarus for six months, continuing a policy begun during the
Obama administration intended to encourage a country
traditionally in Russia's orbit to turn to the West.
The EU lifted the majority of its sanctions in February
2016, although some restrictive measures are still in place,
including an arms embargo.
The 144A/Reg S deal is today's business via Citigroup and
Raiffeisen Bank International.
Belarus is rated Caa1/B-/B-. The bonds are expected to be
rated B-/B-.
