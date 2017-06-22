BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 22 MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT CHANGED THE WHOLE PERSONAL SQUAD OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.