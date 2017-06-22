UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 22 PRAGMA INKASO SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FUND ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIO OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 73.8 MLN ZLOTYS
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System: