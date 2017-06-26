PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 SINNERSCHRADER AG:
* SAID ON SUNDAY ACCENTURE DIGITAL HOLDINGS GMBH IS SEEKING TO CONCLUDE A DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH SINNERSCHRADER AG
* FOR THIS REASON, ACCENTURE DIGITAL HOLDINGS GMBH HAS ASKED SINNERSCHRADER AG TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH IT WITH A VIEW TO CONCLUDING SUCH AN AGREEMENT AND HAS ANNOUNCED TO SUBMIT A DRAFT AGREEMENT SHORTLY
* SINNERSCHRADER AG'S MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL DISCUSS THIS MATTER AFTER THEY WILL HAVE RECEIVED THE DRAFT
CHIBA, Japan, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp is expected to face the wrath of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday after failing to sign a deal to sell its flash memory chip unit by a self-imposed deadline.
LONDON, June 28 Businesses in Europe underestimate the "slow-burn" effects of cyber attacks and need to prepare more fully for a loss of customers, a fall in share price and other potential consequences, Lloyd's of London said in a report on Wednesday.