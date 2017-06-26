June 26 STAR FITNESS SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT STOPPED DIRECT DISTRIBUTION OF CORE HEALTH & FITNESS EQUIPMENT, WHICH WAS ITS MAIN SOURCE OF REVENUE

* DECISION IS AMID CHANGE IN TRENDS IN FITNESS MARKET, DUE TO WHICH CORE HEALTH & FITNESS IS ENTERING THE POLISH MARKET DIRECTLY

* THE COMPANY IS IN TALKS WITH CORE HEALTH & FITNESS ON TRANSFERRING CONTRACTS AND BECOMING ITS AGENT

* WORKS ON ITS REORGANIZATION AND STRATEGY IN CHANGED BUSINESS ACTIVITY

