June 26 WOCKHARDT BIO AG:

* SAID ON SATURDAY WOCKHARDT LIMITED (INDIA) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES SETTLE WITH TEVA AND ITS AFFILIATE A COMMERCIAL LITIGATION IN THE HIGH COURT, LONDON

* UNIT CP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED hAS AGREED TO WAIVE ITS CLAIM FOR THE OUTSTANDING TRADE RECEIVABLE OF GBP 20 MN AND ACCORDINGLY DROPPED ITS COUNTERCLAIM FOR THE SAID AMOUNT AND FURTHER PAID A SUM OF GBP 23 MN TO TEVA AND CEPHALON BY WAY OF FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF TEVA'S CLAIMS

