BRIEF-Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
June 26 WOCKHARDT BIO AG:
* SAID ON SATURDAY WOCKHARDT LIMITED (INDIA) AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES SETTLE WITH TEVA AND ITS AFFILIATE A COMMERCIAL LITIGATION IN THE HIGH COURT, LONDON
* UNIT CP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED hAS AGREED TO WAIVE ITS CLAIM FOR THE OUTSTANDING TRADE RECEIVABLE OF GBP 20 MN AND ACCORDINGLY DROPPED ITS COUNTERCLAIM FOR THE SAID AMOUNT AND FURTHER PAID A SUM OF GBP 23 MN TO TEVA AND CEPHALON BY WAY OF FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF TEVA'S CLAIMS
Source text: bit.ly/2t7N4hK
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
* Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts
June 27 Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.