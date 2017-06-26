UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 TOYA SA:
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER, REPRESENTING 18.86 PERCENT OF VOTES, PROPOSED 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.37 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* PROPOSAL TO BE VOTED ON AGM ON JUNE 29
* ON MAY 22 MANAGEMENT PROPOSED TO ALLOCATE 2016 PROFIT TO RESERVE CAPITAL TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources