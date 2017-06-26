BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
June 26 SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT REMEDIS SA WANTS TO BUY 78.05 PERCENT STAKE IN HDOMEDICAL SP. Z O.O. FROM SKYLINE VENTURE SP. Z O.O. SKA FOR 5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS
* THE COMPANY HOLDS 55.55 PERCENT OF VOTES IN SKYLINE VENTURE SP. Z O.O. SKA
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract