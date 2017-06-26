BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
June 26 ERNE VENTURES SA:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT ACQUIRED 75 SHARES OF FAT DOG GAMES FOR 800,000 ZLOTYS AND NOW IT OWNS 100 SHARES GIVING RIGHT TO 50 PERCENT OF VOTES
* FAT DOG GAMES PLANS TO PUBLISH AT LEAST 90 GAMES IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS
* INFORMED ABOUT SIGNING A LETTER OF INTENT ON SHARES ACQUISITION OF FAT DOG GAMES ON APRIL 5
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.