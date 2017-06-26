BRIEF-Nine Entertainment Co announces impact of changes to licence fees
* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between $200m and $210m
June 26 MORIZON SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SET FINAL ISSUE PRICE IN PUBLIC OFFER AT 1.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* INFORMED ABOUT PROCESS OF ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING ON JUNE 12
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY17 reported group EBITDA is now expected to be between $200m and $210m
* Advises that company has no financial exposure to Ten Network Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting