BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
June 26 BUDIMEX SA:
* SAYS THAT IT SIGNED DEAL WITH LC CORP INVEST XVII SP. Z O.O., UNIT OF LC CORP SA, WORTH 125.0 MILLION ZLOTY NET
* CONTRACT CONSIDERS CHOOSING BUDIMEX AS GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR OFFICE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION IN WARSAW
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract