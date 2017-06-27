BRIEF-Avit Ltd to cooperate with five media firms on developing virtual reality content
* Says it signs cooperation agreement on development virtual reality content with 5 digital and media firms
June 27 IFUN4ALL SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT "SERIAL CLEANER" GAME TO BE PUBLISHED ON JULY 11 ON PLAYSTATION 4 CONSOLE AND ON JULY 14 ON XBOX ONE CONSOLE AND PC
* PRE-SALE OF GAME TO LAUNCH ON JUNE 27
* Says its unit SH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd plans to transfer 28.7 million shares of a Taiwan-based technology firm to the company, with total transaction amount of T$953 million
* Says 1,390 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 139,000 shares of its common stock from June 8 to June 29