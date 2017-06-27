BRIEF-Lagardere launches Gulli Bil Arabi in 18 Arabic countries
* LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2tYIY9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 INDATA SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS TO MERGE BY INCORPORATION WITH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT INDATA SOLUTIONS SA
* THE MERGER TO TAKE PLACE WITHOUT INCREASING THE SHARE CAPITAL OF INDATA, WITHOUT EXCHANGING INDATA SOLUTIONS SHARES INTO THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND WITHOUT CHANGING THE INDATA STATUTE
* INDATA SOLUTIONS OPERATES IN IT BRANCH
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Commission gave Austrian industrial materials maker RHI clearance on Wednesday to buy Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios after the company agreed to divest some businesses in Europe.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.