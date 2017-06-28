UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :
* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH PLAYER BRUNO FERNANDES FROM UC SAMPDORIA
* SAID TRANSFER VALUE AMOUNTS TO 8.5 MILLION EUROS PLUS A VARIABLE PAYMENT OF 0.5 MILLION EUROS, TERMINATION CLAUSE WAS SET AT 100 MILLION EUROS
* SAID UC SAMPDORIA HOLDS 10 PCT OF PLAYER'S FUTURE SURPLUS VALUE
Source text: bit.ly/2tj4KqM
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources