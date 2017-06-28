BRIEF-Big Un Ltd revises revenue guidance
* Is revising revenue guidance to over $9m, which represents an increase of 58% on previous quarter
June 28GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA:
* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT THE MERGER OF THE BUSINESS WITH ITALIANA EDITRICE SPA (“ITEDI”) AND THE RELATED GROUP WAS FINALISED
* THE OPERATION WAS COMPLETED AFTER THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WAS CONCLUDED THROUGH STIPULATION OF A DEED TO TRANSFER TO GEDI THE EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN ITEDI HELD BY FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES SPA (“FCA”) AND ITAL PRESS HOLDING SPA (“IPH”), EQUAL TO 77 PCT AND 23 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL, RESPECTIVELY (THE “ITEDI SHARES”)
* FOLLOWING THIS INCREASE, CIR HOLDS 43.4% OF GEDI, WHILE THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ITEDI, FCA AND IPH, ARE ASSIGNED 14.63 PCT AND 4.37 PCT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL, RESPECTIVELY
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. senators sought on Wednesday to ban Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab's products from use by the military because of fears the company is vulnerable to "Russian government influence," a day after the FBI interviewed several of its U.S. employees as part of a probe into its operations.
SYDNEY, June 29 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax will foray into the mortgage broking business, following a similar move by rival News Corp, at a time when regulators are tightening the screws on bank lending in the country's red-hot property market.