June 29 POYRY OYJ

* PÖYRY PLC: THE CONSORTIUM BETWEEN SKANSKA AND PÖYRY WAS AWARDED IMPLEMENTATION OF A NEW ROAD SECTION IN FINLAND

* ‍FINNISH TRANSPORT AGENCY SELECTED A CONSORTIUM BETWEEN SKANSKA INFRA OY AND PÖYRY FINLAND OY TO CONSTRUCT NEW LAHTI STRETCH OF CITY OF LAHTI'S SOUTHERN RING ROAD​

* PROJECT WILL ENCOMPASS INTERCHANGES, TUNNELS AND 12 BRIDGES

* ‍ORDER WILL BE RECOGNISED WITHIN REGIONAL OPERATIONS ORDER STOCK H2 2017.​

