June 30 TOYA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORISED MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 3.3 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES AT A PRICE BETWEEN 8.9 ZLOTY - 9.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE BUYBACK TO LAST NO LONGER THAN UNTIL SEPT. 30, 2017

* TOYA SAID IN MAY IT PLANNED TO BUY BACK UP TO 5 MLN SHARES AT 5.90 - 7.30 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

