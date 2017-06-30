UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :
* SAID ON THURSDAY AGREED TO SELL COLOMBIAN INTERNATIONAL TEOFILO GUTIERREZ TO ATLETICO JUNIOR FOR 1.8 MILLION EUROS
Source text: bit.ly/2uoIOb5
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources