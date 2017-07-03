UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT WOULD NOT REIMBURSE THE FOURTH TRANCHE OF 6.0 PCT 2014-2018 CONVERTIBLE BOND
* TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO UP TO 1.6 MILLION EUROS AND INCLUDES AN INTEREST COUPON OF 0.2 MLN EUROS
* DECISION WAS THE RESULT OF NON FULFILMENT OF COMMITMENTS MADE BY SHAREHOLDERS FERNANDO AND FEDERIGO FRANCHI TO GIVE ADEQUATE FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO THE COMPANY
Source text: reut.rs/2si16dt
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources