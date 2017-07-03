Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
July 3 ATHOS VENTURE CAPITAL SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JULY 26 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 37.4 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* SERIES H SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS IN PROPORTION 11:4 (ELEVEN OLD SHARES TO BE EXERCISED FOR FOUR SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ONLY TO SHAREHOLDERS WHO WERE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ON AUG. 21)
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.