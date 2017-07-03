UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3PININFARINA SPA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAD ENDED ITS RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 24.1 MLN SHARES
* 99.7 PCT OF THE OFFER WAS SUBSCRIBED FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 26.4 MILLION EUROS
Source text: reut.rs/2thpVr6
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources