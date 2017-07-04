BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O :
* THERE IS A LAWSUIT BEFORE ENGLISH COURTS FILED AGAINST THE BANK BY BTA BANK JSC AND BTA SECURITIES JSC RELATED WITH THE AFORESAID LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
* IT WAS ANNOUNCED ON JULY, 13 2016 PARTIAL COLLECTION WAS MADE WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS INITIATED FOR THE COLLECTION OF RECEIVABLES FROM BTA BANK JSC AND BTA SECURITIES JSC
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral