BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value up 16 pct in H1
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
July 4 WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING OF SHARES OF ASSETIAN SA AS OF JULY 4
* TRADING OF ASSETIAN'S SHARES TO BE RESUMED UNTIL THE END OF THE SECOND TRADING DAY FOLLOWING THE DAY THE COMPANY PUBLISHES FY 2016 FINANCIAL REPORT AND ANALYSIS OF ITS FINANCIAL SITUATION
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Says its biggest shareholder has used 239.1 million shares in the company, representing 11.1 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral