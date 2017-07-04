BRIEF-Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
July 4 LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP SPA:
* SAYS PAOLA FERRARI DE BENEDETTI HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE, THROUGH UNIT ALEVI SRL, OF 5.76 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FOR 3.0 MILLION EUROS
* THE AGREEMENT TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPTEMBER
Source text: reut.rs/2uGT1jf
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 43.56-66.23 percent y/y at 190-220 million yuan ($27.95-$32.36 million)
DUBAI, July 5 Qatar faces further isolation and possible expulsion from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) if its response to a list of demands made nearly two weeks ago is not satisfactory, state-backed Gulf media said on Wednesday.