July 5 SYGNITY SA:

* SAYS THAT TFI ALLIANZ POLSKA SA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE BOND REPURCHASE FROM THE COMPANY OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 7.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* DEMAND IS BASED ON FACT THAT THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL INDICATORS PUBLISHED IN H1 2016/2017 REPORT WERE VIOLATED

* IMMEDIATE BOND REPURCHASE REQUESTS FOR MORE THAN 2.5 PERCENT OF BONDS IS ONE OF TERMS VIOLATING THE COMPANY'S AGREEMENTS WITH BANKS

* INTENDS TO TALK WITH BONDHOLDERS ON TERMS OF BONDS REPURCHASE

