India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
July 7 EMALK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI :
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 2017 SALES OF 3.92 BILLION LIRA (EXCLUDING VAT) IN RETURN FOR THE SALES OF 3,556 UNITS (INCLUDING PRESALES)
* EXCEEDED ITS H1 2017 TOTAL SALES EXPECTATION OF 3.28 BILLION LIRA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.