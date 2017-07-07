BRIEF-Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 pct passive stake in Moxian Inc as of June 26
* Low Mei Chiek reports 14.80 percent passive stake in Moxian inc as of June 26 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2uTMl1n) Further company coverage:
July 7 BRASTER SA:
* PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS ON PUBLIC OFFER FOR NOT MORE THAN 3.0 MILLION SERIES I SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0,10 ZLOTY PER SHARE WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS
* PLANS TO ALLOCATE FUNDS RAISED FOR EXPANSION ON FOREIGN MARKETS (45.6 - 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS), GLOBAL TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM (4.8 - 12.8 MILLION ZLOTYS) AND PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE IN SZELIGI (3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS)
* SUBSCRIPTION ENTRIES START ON JULY 10 AND LAST TILL JULY 18
* IPOPEMA SECURITIES SA IS INTERMEDIARY FOR AN OFFER Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Light Asset Management Reports 10.3 Pct Passive Stake In Harvard Bioscience Inc As of june 30 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing