July 7 BRASTER SA:

* PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS ON PUBLIC OFFER FOR NOT MORE THAN 3.0 MILLION SERIES I SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0,10 ZLOTY PER SHARE WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* PLANS TO ALLOCATE FUNDS RAISED FOR EXPANSION ON FOREIGN MARKETS (45.6 - 47.1 MILLION ZLOTYS), GLOBAL TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM (4.8 - 12.8 MILLION ZLOTYS) AND PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE IN SZELIGI (3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS)

* SUBSCRIPTION ENTRIES START ON JULY 10 AND LAST TILL JULY 18

* IPOPEMA SECURITIES SA IS INTERMEDIARY FOR AN OFFER