July 10 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS BONDHOLDERS HOLDING 99 PCT OF BONDS AND BANKS DECIDED TO REFRAIN FROM ACTIONS RELATED TO THE EXECUTION OF THEIR RIGHTS UNTIL A FORMAL AGREEMENT WILL BE NEGOTIATED

* the Term for Negotiations Is Set for About 2 Weeks

