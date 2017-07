July 11 (Reuters) - KOMPUTRONIK SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED BY MARINERA INVEST SP. Z O.O. DID NOT GO THROUGH AS FEWER THAN 3,528,590 SHARES OF COMPANY WERE SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT TENDER CONDITION WAS NOT FULFILLED

* TENDER OFFER FOR 4.5 MILLION SHARES OF KOMPUTRONIK WAS ANNOUNCED IN APRIL

