July 11 (Reuters) - COMP SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER, JACEK PAPAJ, STARTED ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING PROCESS TO SELL 200,000 SHARES OF THE COMPANY REPRESENTING 3.37 PCT OF VOTES

* Intermediary in Abb Is Trigon Dm Sa

