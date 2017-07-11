FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Portugal's BCP, Sino-CEEF team up in search of Polish, CEE business
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a day ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Portugal's BCP, Sino-CEEF team up in search of Polish, CEE business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes contact info)

July 11 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed lender Millennium bcp:

* Says agreed with the Hong Kong-registered Sino-CEEF Capital Management Company Ltd to jointly explore business opportunities in Poland and central and eastern Europe.

* To focus on opportunities in the region involving Chinese, Polish, Portuguese and CEE companies.

* Says Millennium bcp's relevant presence in the region, especially in Poland where it owns Bank Millennium Bank is a unique local advantage for Sino-CEEF.

* Sino-CEEF is a vehicle for economic cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, linked to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.