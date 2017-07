July 12 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY PELHAM BAY HAD REQUESTED THE CONVERSION OF ONE BOND FOR EUR 250,000

* BASED ON THE CONTRACT, MONDO TV WILL ISSUE 63,365 ORDINARY SHARES

* 14 BONDS ARE STILL OUTSTANDING FOR A VALUE OF EUR 3.5 MLN

