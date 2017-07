July 17 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT HAS PERMANENTLY ACQUIRED PLAYER CENGIZ UENDER FROM SOCIETA ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR FK

* VALUE OF ACQUISITION IS EUR 13.4 MILLION, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 1.5 MILLION IF SPECIFIC SPORTING TARGETS ARE REACHED

* CENGIZ UENDER HAS BEEN AWARDED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT UNTIL JUNE 30, 2022

