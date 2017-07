July 17 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT AN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH A.C. MILAN FOR THE DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL OF THE REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER LEONARDO BONUCCI FOR 42 MILLION EUROS TO BE PAID IN THREE FOOTBALL SEASONS

* THE ECONOMIC EFFECT IS POSITIVE FOR ABOUT 39.5 MILLION EUROS

