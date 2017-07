(Corrects headline and first bullet point to show Marcelo transfers from Besiktas)

July 17 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY SIGNING OF 3 YR CONTRACT FOR THE TRANSFER OF BRAZILIAN CENTRAL DEFENDER MARCELO FROM BESIKTAS FOR EUR 7 MILLION

Source text: bit.ly/2twBGIN

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)