July 17 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* SAID ON SATURDAY WESLEY SNEIJDER'S CONTRACT WITH THE CLUB WAS TERMINATED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

* THE PLAYER WAIVED HIS REMAINING SALARY OF 4.5 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017-2018 SEASON

* IF THE PLAYER IS TRANSFERRED TO ANOTHER FOOTBALL CLUB IN TURKEY WITHIN THE NEXT THREE YEARS, HE WILL PAY 20 MLN EUROS COMPENSATION TO THE COMPANY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)