LONDON, Sept 29 British house prices failed to recover from August's slide this month, due to sluggish demand for new properties and a weak jobs market, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

Nationwide said that house prices rose just 0.1 percent in September -- a shade more than the unchanged reading expected in a Reuters poll -- after a 0.6 percent drop in August.

Prices are 0.3 percent lower than a year ago, a slightly smaller drop than the 0.5 percent forecast by economists.

"UK house prices continued to tread water in September," said Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner. "We expect this trend to be maintained over the remainder of 2011, althou gh downside risks have increased as UK and global growth prospects have weakened."

