LONDON, Sept 6 British retail sales fell last month as cash-strapped consumers bought fewer non-essential items such as homeware or furniture, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

UK retail sales values were 0.6 percent lower on a like-for-like basis compared to August 2010, the BRC said. The value of total sales, which includes new floorspace, and is the measure preferred by most economists, was still 1.5 percent higher than a year ago.

"The food sector has proved more resilient but non-food retail showed a marked decrease in sales year-on-year," the BRC's Director General Stephen Robertson said in a statement.

"Poor consumer confidence, high inflation and the on-going squeeze on personal finances remain the biggest threats to the retail sector," he said. "Sales of big-ticket items are very dependent on discounting and many retailers' margins are being cut to the bone," he added.

The three-month weighted average showed that food sales were up 1.4 percent on a like-for-like basis while non-food sales were down 1.5 percent in value terms compared to the June-August 2010 period.

The BRC survey adds to a recent string of dire news on the state of the economy, which is struggling as the global recovery falters and consumers are hit hard by rising taxes, soaring prices and slow wage growth.

The CBI's monthly retail survey had shown that sales fell at the fastest pace in more than a year in August and retailers gave a gloomy outlook for the second half of the year.[ID:nAHLPJE71S]

