TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese financial institutions are not facing any problems in funding, including for dollars, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday after central banks took coordinated action to offer cheaper dollar liquidity to banks.

Shirakawa also told a news conference that tension in global financial markets had heightened in the past month, leading to Wednesday's action. (Reporting by Sumio Ito, writing by Leika Kihara; editing by Patrick Graham)