LONDON Nov 24
By David French and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI Nov 24 Private equity investor Carlyle
Group plans to sell its its investment in Saudi
Arabia's General Lighting Co through an initial public share
offer in
Riyadh in 2013 and is now close to doing its second deal in the
kingdom, sources familiar with the matter said.
Carlyle, which manages around $153 billion of assets
globally, has hired Riyadh-based GIB Capital to help with the
IPO process for General Lighting, the sources said.
However, it only plans to file for an IPO with the Saudi
Arabian regulator late in 2012 and a potential listing will not
be before 2013, one of the three sources said.
Washington-based Carlyle bought a 30-percent stake in the
Saudi lighting fixtures manufacturer and supplier in March 2010
for an undisclosed amount.
GIB Capital is the investment banking arm of Gulf
International Bank, which is owned by six Gulf Arab states. The
bank has advised on IPO offerings in excess of $5 billion in the
kingdo m, according to its website.
FOOD DEAL
Carlyle, which itself filed for an IPO in September, is also
on the cusp of acquiring a 42-percent stake in a family-owned
Saudi food products company within the next two weeks, tw o of
the sources said.
No one at Carlyle in London could be immediately reached for
comment.
Saudi Arabia is the biggest market in the region and home to
its top companies including petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries Corp. and Saudi Telecom <7010.SE >, the
biggest telecoms firms in the Gulf by revenue.
For private equity firms the kingdom's stock market, which
is still closed to direct foreign investment, provides a viable
exit route in contrast to subdued markets in the Uni ted Arab
Emirates and Kuwait.
Carlyle's rival KKR & Co got a licence in June to
conduct business in the kingdom, while Standard Chartered's
private equity arm bought a minority stake in a Saudi
Binladin Group unit for $75 million in August, in its first deal
in Saudi Arabia.
In October Carlyle said it was on track to acquire a food
processing company by the end of the year and is scouting for
more deals in the Gulf region.
Carlyle raised $500 million in 2007 for its debut fund in
the Middle East and North Africa. In the Gulf it has so far only
invested in General Lighting.
Carlyle's co-founder David Rubenstein said in March the
firm is still looking at deals in the Middle East region.
Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi government fund, brought a 7.5
percent stake in Carlyle in 2007, and invested a further $500
million in December last year.
(Additional reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar
and Greg Mahlich)