LONDON Oct 25 Britian's Debt Management Office said that it was cancelling a mini-tender of index-linked gilts scheduled for the week starting Nov 28 after it sold more linkers than expected at Tuesday's syndication.

The DMO sold 4.5 billion pounds of the 2062 index-linked gilt after receiving 10 billion pounds of offers in the syndication. As a result it was upping the share of 2011/12 issuance allocated to linker syndications by 500 million pounds to 18.6 billion pounds, and cutting the linker mini-tender issuance target to 1.2 billion pounds.

This meant that it would cancel the index-linked gilt mini-tender scheduled for the week starting Nov. 28.

Separately, the DMO said that Nov. 3's sale by auction of the 4.25 percent 2032 conventional gilt would have a volume of 2 billion pounds.

DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said in a statement that the newly launched 2062 index-linked gilt was the longest-dated sovereign inflation-linked bond in the world, and "represents the largest ever sale of duration to the gilt market".

"Today's transaction has been a resounding success," he said. "The deal also represents good value for the taxpayer, with the real yield at the sale being the lowest at which the DMO has sold an ultra-long index-linked gilt via syndication."

Domestic investors accounted for 99 percent of the demand for the 2062 gilt, the DMO added. (Reporting by David Milliken)