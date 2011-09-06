LONDON, Sept 6 British new car sales rose for the first time in more than a year in August, up by 7.3 percent compared with August 2010, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Tuesday, though it warned the outlook for the market remained challenging.

SMMT said private car registrations rose by 10.7 percent on the year in August, its first increase since June 2010, and fleet volumes continued to rise.

But sales in the year to date were down 6.1 percent on the year.

The SMMT said that August represented only a small share of the new car market and that next month's figures, when new numberplates are introduced, would provide a better picture of demand.

"The September new car market is always important for the UK motor industry, accounting for around 17 percent of the full year’s registrations," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.

