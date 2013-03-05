LONDON, March 5 British retail sales grew at their
strongest annual rate in almost two years last month, bolstered
by dry weather and a rebound in demand for big-ticket items and
household goods, industry data showed on Tuesday.
The British Retail Consortium said the total value of retail
sales grew by 4.4 percent in February compared with a year
earlier, up from 3.0 percent growth in January.
The data offers some grounds for optimism about the health
of Britain's economy, after manufacturing and construction data
over the past few days that has suggested the economy may be on
the verge of its third recession in four years.
The BRC figures also paint a more upbeat picture than
official data released last month, which cover smaller firms not
included in the BRC survey and showed no annual growth in value
terms in January's retail sales.
On a like-for-like measure that strips out changes in
stores' floor space and is favoured by equity analysts, the BRC
said retail sales were 2.7 percent up on a year earlier.
Both BRC measures showed the fastest rate of growth since
April 2011. If months when the timing of Easter distorted the
data are excluded, February's growth rates are the strongest in
three years or more, the industry body said.
"February saw growth across all parts of retailing, with
big-ticket goods and items for the home recovering particularly
well, possibly reflecting better conditions in the housing
market," said BRC director-general Helen Dickinson.
Mortgage approvals rose to an 11-month high in December,
helped in part by a Bank of England scheme to boost lending.
The survey said that clothes sales rose at the fastest pace
in five months, helped by dry weather, while food sales were
sluggish, in part because of a fall in sale of frozen burgers
after some beef products were found to contain horse meat.
