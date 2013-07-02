LONDON, July 2 British construction grew for a
second month in a row in June, cementing expectations that the
economy picked up a bit of speed in the second quarter.
The Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers Index edged
up to 51.0 - its highest level since May 2012 - from 50.8 in
May. The index was slightly below a forecast of 51.1 in a
Reuters poll.
Residential construction, which has been the target of
government incentives to boost economic growth, again drove the
sector. Commercial construction and civil engineering stabilized
after shrinking in recent months.
Growth in overall new orders reached its strongest level in
just over a year, Markit said.
"The improvement in overall construction output
simultaneously raises chances of strong second-quarter UK GDP
growth, and reduces the likelihood of imminent additional policy
stimulus from the Bank of England," said Tim Moore, senior
economist at Markit.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Ron Askew)
Construction was the biggest drag on Britain's gross
domestic product between January and March when the country's
economy grew by 0.3 percent.
Growth seems to have gathered a bit of speed in the
April-June period to reach around 0.5 percent or slightly more,
economists have said.
On Monday, a Markit/CIPS survey showed Britain's
manufacturing sector grew at its fastest pace in more than two
years in June.
The Bank of England, under new governor Mark Carney as of
Monday, is not expected to resume bond-buying when it meets this
week as policymakers weigh up how sustainable the recovery is
likely to be, and Carney settles into his new job.
