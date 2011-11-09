LONDON Nov 9 The Bank of England said it received offers totalling more than one-and-a-half times the 1.7 billion pounds' worth of gilts with a maturity of 10 to 25 years it offered to buy on Wednesday in a reverse auction. <BOE/MARKETS1>

The BoE said investors offered gilts worth 2.75 billion pounds, giving the bank a cover ratio of 1.62 in the buyback.

Last time the BoE purchased the same bonds, on Nov. 2, it received offers totalling 2.21 times the amount it proposed.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)

((olesya.dmitracova@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 20 7542 8051)(Reuters Messaging: olesya.dmitracova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MARKETS BOE/BUYBACK

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.