DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland's government should cut public sector pay again to get its budget deficit under control, Juergen Stark, the outgoing chief economist at the European Central Bank (ECB), said in an interview published in The Irish Times on Monday.

Speaking hours before his shock resignation on Friday, Stark said Ireland should accelerate efforts to get its budget deficit under control including breaking a pledge to public sector unions to leave wages alone.

"We fully appreciate what the government has already done in correcting public wages," Stark was quoted as saying.

"(But) there is scope, further room for adjustment and to be more in line with the wages in the public sector in the euro area as a whole."

"The government should be even more ambitious in cutting the public deficit ratio, which is still at double-digit level."

Stark will leave the ECB by the end of the year once a replacement is found. He is resigning amid conflict with the ECB's policy of buying government bonds to combat the euro zone's debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

