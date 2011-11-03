Nov 3 China put the onus on the euro zone on
Thursday to solve its own debt problems, but said other
countries should support and help.
"To resolve the euro zone's debt problem, Europe still needs
to rely on itself," Chinese Chairman Hu Jintao said.
"We believe that Europe has the wisdom and the ability to
solve the debt problems. At the same time, the world should
support and help," Hu told other major emerging economies in the
BRICS group earlier on Thursday, according to remarks published
by the Chinese government.
The euro zone has been looking to China play a role in
supporting its rescue fund by investing some of its $3.2
trillion in foreign exchange reserves.
(Reporting by Gui Qing Koh; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)