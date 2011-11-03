Nov 3 China put the onus on the euro zone on Thursday to solve its own debt problems, but said other countries should support and help.

"To resolve the euro zone's debt problem, Europe still needs to rely on itself," Chinese Chairman Hu Jintao said.

"We believe that Europe has the wisdom and the ability to solve the debt problems. At the same time, the world should support and help," Hu told other major emerging economies in the BRICS group earlier on Thursday, according to remarks published by the Chinese government.

The euro zone has been looking to China play a role in supporting its rescue fund by investing some of its $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting by Gui Qing Koh; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)