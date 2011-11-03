Nov 3 Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda urged the euro zone on Thursday to push ahead with the plan it made last week to try to contain the debt crisis gripping the currency bloc.

"I expect Europe to steadily implement measures agreed at the European Union summit meeting in order to help stabilise financial systems in Europe," Noda told business executives before a meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 major economies in Cannes.

The plan that euro leaders agreed in the early hours of last Thursday has been thrown into confusion by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's decision to call a referendum on whether the country should accept its bailout terms and stay in the euro. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kahimoto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)