Nov 3 Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda
urged the euro zone on Thursday to push ahead with the plan it
made last week to try to contain the debt crisis gripping the
currency bloc.
"I expect Europe to steadily implement measures agreed at
the European Union summit meeting in order to help stabilise
financial systems in Europe," Noda told business executives
before a meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 major economies
in Cannes.
The plan that euro leaders agreed in the early hours of last
Thursday has been thrown into confusion by Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou's decision to call a referendum on whether the
country should accept its bailout terms and stay in the euro.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kahimoto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)